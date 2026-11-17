Kosher.com shares Chanukah recipes with a twist. Kosher.com is sharing a collection of Chanukah recipes for families looking to serve familiar holiday foods alongside something different. The selections include latke variations, new ways to prepare sufganiyot (doughnuts), fried foods from several culinary traditions and hands-on projects for children.

Chanukah begins the evening of Dec. 4 and ends at nightfall on Dec. 12. Fried foods remain an important part of the celebration, recalling the oil at the center of the Chanukah story. Kosher.com is highlighting recipes that honor that tradition while giving home cooks new options for eight nights of holiday meals and gatherings.

From a different latke topping to a sweet or savory fried dish, Kosher.com’s “tradition with a twist” theme encourages families to try something new without giving up the foods they have always enjoyed. The collection includes both classics and recipes for cooks who want to experiment.

“Chanukah is one of those holidays where food plays such an important role in bringing families together,” said Goldy Guttman, director of Kosher.com. “We love seeing home cooks find new ways to make the classics. This year, we’re sharing different latke combinations, creative sufganiyot and recipes that reflect the range of Jewish food traditions. We hope people will try something new alongside the familiar dishes they look forward to every year.”

Latkes: Classic and with a twist

Potato latkes are a Chanukah staple, known for their crisp edges and tender centers. Kosher.com is featuring recipes that keep the traditional potato pancake at the center of the dish while changing the toppings, ingredients or frying method.

Featured latke recipes include:



Apple Pie Topped Latkes: A sweet apple pie-inspired topping on traditional potato latkes.

French Onion Latkes: A savory version featuring the familiar flavors of French onion soup.

Celery Root Potato Latkes: A variation that pairs celery root with potatoes.

Ultimate Potato Latkes: A traditional crispy potato latke recipe.

Vegan Potato Latkes: A plant-based take on the holiday classic.

Twice Fried Pastrami Latkes: Latkes fried a second time, then topped with pastrami and fried jalapeño.

The recipes work as appetizers, side dishes or part of the main meal. Families can make a traditional batch and add one or two variations for guests who want to try something different.

Sufganiyot and other holiday treats

Sufganiyot, traditionally jelly-filled doughnuts, are another Chanukah favorite. Kosher.com’s featured sweets range from familiar fried pastries to recipes that use a different shape, texture or preparation method. Some offer shortcuts, while others are projects to make with family.

Featured sweet recipes include:



Easy Does It Sufganiyot: A simplified method for preparing a traditional Chanukah doughnut.

Sconuts: A pastry that combines elements of a scone and a doughnut.

Sufganiyot Focaccia: A different way to present a jam-filled Chanukah treat.

No-Rise Donuts: A recipe that skips the usual dough-rising time.

Jubilant Jelly Doughnut Bundt: Small jelly-filled dough pieces baked together in a Bundt pan.

Precipizi (Fried Honey Balls): Fried dough sweets coated in honey.

Fried Candy Bars: A fried treat for anyone looking to try something different.

Savory options include Battered Cheese Sticks and Dreidel Egg in a Hole, giving families additional choices for Chanukah appetizers and meals.

Chanukah recipes from around the world

Chanukah is celebrated by Jewish communities around the world. Although many families associate the holiday with potato latkes and jelly doughnuts, fried foods come in many forms and reflect a range of regional food traditions.

Kosher.com also features recipes with Moroccan and Italian roots, along with a fried take on a familiar Jewish noodle dish.

Among the featured recipes are:



Moroccan Sfinj: A Moroccan fried-dough treat often prepared for Chanukah.

Lat-Koodles: A crisp fried creation inspired by sweet noodle kugel.

Crescentine Bolognesi: An Italian fried-bread specialty that offers a savory option.

These recipes give families an opportunity to explore different approaches to fried holiday foods and discover dishes they may not have made at home before.

Edible activities for families

Holiday cooking can also be a family activity. For children who want to help in the kitchen, Kosher.com has food projects that can be assembled or decorated together.

Featured activities include:



DIY Chanukah Cookie Puzzle: A hands-on baking activity that turns holiday cookies into an edible puzzle.

Dreidel Cake with Edible Sand Art: A dreidel-themed cake decorated with colorful edible materials.

Both projects offer ways for children to take part in the preparation, not just the meal itself.

Alongside the newer ideas, traditional recipes remain central to Chanukah cooking. Some families may want to make the latkes and doughnuts they grew up with, while others may be looking for a dish from a different community or a dessert they can prepare with their children.

Kosher.com brings these options together with recipes, menus and cooking tips for both experienced home cooks and people preparing their first Chanukah celebration.

“What makes Chanukah so meaningful is the way traditions are passed from one generation to the next, often right in the kitchen,” said Leah Gottheim, vice president of Kosher.com. “We want families to have recipes they recognize, along with new ideas they can try together. Sometimes a recipe that starts as an experiment becomes a favorite that gets made every year.”

For Chanukah recipes, holiday menus, cooking tips and family-friendly activities, visit: www.Kosher.com.