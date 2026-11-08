Limmud LA returns Jan. 17-18, bringing Los Angeles Jewish communities together to learn

On Jan. 17 and 18, 2027, Limmud LA will bring together Jewish communities across Los Angeles to learn together and from each other. Over two days, more than 100 presenters will lead sessions for all ages, alongside children’s and family programming, a study hall, an art room and a Jewish Music Festival. Benefactor passes are available now.

The first announced presenters include:



Pnina Tamano-Shata, lawyer, former television journalist, first Ethiopian-born woman elected to the Knesset, Israel’s first Ethiopian-born cabinet minister as minister of aliyah and integration and recipient of the Martin Luther King “Unsung Hero” Award from Martin Luther King III



Rob Kutner, Emmy-winning former writer for The Daily Show and Conan and author of The Jews: 5,000 Years and Counting



and author of Rabbi Tamar Manasseh, founder of Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings on Chicago’s South Side



Yossi Klein Halevi, senior fellow of the Shalom Hartman Institute and author of Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor



Jonathan Medved, founder and chairman of OurCrowd

Rabbi Erez Sherman, whose podcast, Rabbi on the Sidelines, explores the intersection of sports and faith, will record a live episode. Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum will lead a panel on how to teach the Holocaust today and former Israeli consul general in New York Ido Aharoni will tell the story of the Albert Einstein Museum he first envisioned. Other sessions, ranging from one-on-one study to main-stage talks, will explore personal stories, artificial intelligence and education, Darwin, Jews from Muslim lands, longevity and wellness.

Yossi Klein Halevi. Credit: Courtesy of Yossi Klein Halevi.

The festival begins with an opening-night party on Saturday, Jan. 16, featuring a tribute to Alex Shwarzstein, who volunteered with Limmud for nearly 10 years, including as co-chair of Limmud NY. Limmud LA is being relaunched in her memory.

“Our volunteers are building something fun, meaningful and memorable,” said Meyer Shwarzstein, chair of Limmud LA 2027 and Alex’s father. “Alex would’ve loved it.”

“Limmud is built on the belief that every person has something to teach and something to learn,” said Rabbi David Singer, CEO of Limmud North America. “We’re thrilled to bring that spirit back to Los Angeles, creating a space where people of every generation, background and perspective can explore ideas, challenge themselves and find community together.”

Limmud LA 2027 is supported by the Alex Shwarzstein Foundation, Jewish Community Foundation Los Angeles, Jewish Federation Los Angeles, Jewish National Fund-USA, the Sagansky-Welker Family Foundation and other supporters.

More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Volunteers can sign up online. The location, with ample parking, will be shared with registered participants.