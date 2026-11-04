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AM YISRAEL LIVE! launches Educational Gateway connecting Florida and Israel

The Community Exhibitor Program will connect students, families and the broader community with educational opportunities, strengthening Jewish identity and creating lasting connections between Florida and Israel.

The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation
The flags of the United States, Florida and Israel represent the, participants in the AM YISRAEL LIVE! Educational Gateway initiative
The flags of the United States, Florida and Israel represent the connection between Florida and Israel promoted by the Florida-Israel Institute, a participant in the AM YISRAEL LIVE! Educational Gateway initiative. Credit: Courtesy of The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation)

AM YISRAEL LIVE! announced the launch of its Educational Gateway, a central initiative of AM YISRAEL LIVE!—Jewish Arts & Music Festival, taking place Jan. 24, 2027, at Gateway Park in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

Presented by the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation (TGFIF), with the Jewish Shield Action Alliance as a collaborating co-sponsor, the festival will bring together music, arts, education, wellness and community engagement in a celebration of Jewish identity and the enduring connection between the United States and Israel.

The Educational Gateway’s theme is “Connecting Florida and Israel through world-class education, innovation and cultural exchange, where Jewish identity is celebrated and antisemitism has no place.”

Through the Community Exhibitor Program, the initiative will introduce attendees to educational institutions and mission-aligned organizations, creating relationships that extend well beyond the festival.

The Educational Gateway will include participation from the Florida-Israel Institute (FII), Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Bar-Ilan University in Israel, connecting students, families and the broader community with opportunities in education, research, innovation and cultural exchange. The participation of institutions from both Florida and Israel reinforces the initiative’s commitment to building educational relationships that extend beyond the Festival.

“The Florida-Israel Institute is honored to participate in the Educational Gateway at AM YISRAEL LIVE! and to introduce festival attendees, the Jewish community and the broader public to the educational, research and innovation opportunities connecting Florida and Israel,” said Joseph Sabag, executive director of the Florida-Israel Institute at Florida Atlantic University. “Consistent with Florida Atlantic University’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities and strengthening international partnerships, this initiative brings those connections beyond the campus and directly into the community, creating pathways for students, families, educators and other stakeholders to engage with Israel and build relationships that extend well beyond the festival.”

“Educating the next generation about who they are is the most important investment our community can make,” said Jonathan S. Greenwald, founder and executive director of TGFIF. “Our young people must grow up knowing their history, understanding their heritage and standing proudly as Jews and Zionists. At a time when antisemitism increasingly challenges Jewish identity, education, confidence and connection are essential. The Educational Gateway is about putting those tools directly in their hands.”

Education beyond the classroom

The Educational Gateway is designed to serve as more than a traditional exhibition space. It will provide a platform connecting educational institutions directly with students, families and the broader community.

Participating institutions will have opportunities to introduce academic programs, research initiatives, student experiences and pathways to education, innovation and cultural exchange.

By bringing educational opportunities into an accessible, multigenerational community setting, the initiative seeks to extend institutional engagement beyond campuses and classrooms.

Central to this vision is the relationship between Florida and Israel, connecting communities through education, shared experiences and opportunities for future collaboration.

Additional participating institutions and mission-aligned organizations will be announced as their involvement is confirmed.

AM YISRAEL LIVE! Jewish Arts & Music Festival will take place Jan. 24, 2027, in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.,
AM YISRAEL LIVE! Jewish Arts & Music Festival will take place Jan. 24, 2027, in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., featuring the Educational Gateway initiative connecting Florida and Israel through education and cultural exchange. Credit: Courtesy of The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.

A festival with a broader purpose

AM YISRAEL LIVE! is being developed as a gateway to Jewish identity, education, engagement and ongoing community involvement.

The Jan. 24 festival will unfold in three distinct phases:

AM YISRAEL LIVE! - CHAI-FLOW | 9:30-11:45 a.m.

A morning wellness experience bringing together movement, mindfulness and community.

AM YISRAEL LIVE! - Jewish Arts & Music Festival | noon-6 p.m.

The main festival will feature music, arts, culture, educational experiences and community engagement, including the Educational Gateway and Community Exhibitor Program.

AM YISRAEL LIVE! - AFTER DARK | 7-10 p.m.

The evening will feature music and entertainment celebrating Jewish identity, creativity and connection.

Together, these three experiences are designed to engage multiple generations while creating opportunities while creating opportunities for participation throughout the day.

The Educational Gateway is a central expression of the festival’s larger purpose: using the festival to encourage continuing relationships, educational discovery and community involvement.

Investing in the next generation

At the heart of the Educational Gateway is a commitment to students and young adults, the next generation of Jewish leadership, innovation and community engagement.

The initiative seeks to strengthen their understanding of Jewish identity, deepen their connection to Israel and introduce opportunities for education, research and cultural exchange.

By connecting young people directly with educational institutions and mission-aligned organizations, the Educational Gateway aims to turn initial encounters into lasting relationships.

Its broader objective is to encourage participants to remain connected, pursue new opportunities and become active contributors to the communities and institutions shaping their future.

The guiding philosophy is simple: engagement should not end when the music stops.

The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation
About & contact the publisher
The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation
The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation (TGFIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports initiatives to strengthen Jewish communities, support Israel, combat antisemitism and create opportunities for education and engagement. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative programs, TGFIF brings together organizations, resources and people in the United States and Israel. Its initiatives focus on education, community resilience, humanitarian support, innovation and programs that strengthen Jewish identity and connection.
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