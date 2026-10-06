The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation
The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation (TGFIF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports initiatives to strengthen Jewish communities, support Israel, combat antisemitism and create opportunities for education and engagement. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative programs, TGFIF brings together organizations, resources and people in the United States and Israel. Its initiatives focus on education, community resilience, humanitarian support, innovation and programs that strengthen Jewish identity and connection.