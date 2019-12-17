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Arab League chief accuses Iran of ‘destabilizing the Middle East’

Tehran’s “destructive regional aspirations” are endangering not only the Middle East but also “world peace,” says Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Dec. 17, 2019
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaks at the 2019 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2019. Credit: Kuhlmann/ MSC via Wikimedia Commons.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit speaks at the 2019 Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2019. Credit: Kuhlmann/ MSC via Wikimedia Commons.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit blamed Iran earlier this week for the violent events in Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Speaking to Arab media outlets on Sunday, he said that Iran was endangering not only the Middle East, but the world.

“More than ever, Iran is threatening stability in the Middle East and endangering world peace in general due to its destructive regional aspirations,” he said.

Aboul Gheit stressed the need for Arab countries to unite “to contend with these challenges and threats posed by Tehran.”

The Arab League had adopted decisions to act against the Iranian threat in the past, he said, and would continue to do so in the future.

“The Arab League’s member states will continue to act to block Tehran’s regional ambitions and the dangers they represent for the stability of Arab countries,” he said.

In December, senior diplomatic sources in Jerusalem said Israel was trying to advance a non-aggression agreement with four Arab countries that do not currently have diplomatic relations with Israel: Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. All are members of the Arab League.

Such an agreement would be a stepping stone towards full normalization between Israel and these countries.

None of the four countries mentioned above denied the media reports on this issue.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Iran
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