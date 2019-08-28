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Danon demands UN recognize Syria’s culpability for Iranian actions on its soil

The international community must make it “very clear” to Iran that its “regional subversion” will not be tolerated.

Aug. 28, 2019
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon shows a map marking some of the routes used by Iran to arm Hezbollah in Lebanon, at U.N. headquarters in New York on July 23, 2019. Credit: Israeli Mission to the United Nations.
Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon shows a map marking some of the routes used by Iran to arm Hezbollah in Lebanon, at U.N. headquarters in New York on July 23, 2019. Credit: Israeli Mission to the United Nations.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to the U.N. Security Council against Iran’s ongoing activities on Syrian soil for the purpose of perpetrating terrorist attacks against Israel.

The complaint comes on the heels of Iran’s recent attempt to carry out a drone strike against Israel from Syrian territory, spearheaded by the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Iranian entrenchment and terrorist efforts on Syrian soil are intended to escalate the security situation in the region, under the direction of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani,” said the letter.

“The Syrian regime knowingly permits Iran and its proxies to use its territory for the purpose of terrorist activity against the State of Israel and the Security Council must recognize Syria’s responsibility for these terrorist attacks,” it continued.

Danon also asked the Security Council to work towards securing a full withdrawal of Iranian military forces in Syria.

“Iran continues to threaten global security in general and the Middle East in particular by systematically violating U.N. Resolutions,” wrote Danon, specifically citing the Islamic Republic’s contraventions of Security Council resolutions 2231, 2216, 1701, 1559 and 1540.

“The international community needs to make it very clear to Iran that it will no longer tolerate its regional subversion and terrorist funding activities,” concluded Danon.

On Saturday night, Israeli aircraft struck Iranian forces near Damascus that had been planning to launch “killer drones” at targets in Israel.

“The strike targeted Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shi’ite militias that had been preparing advance attacks targeting sites in Israel from within Syria,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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