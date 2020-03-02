Iraqi TV: Coronavirus is an American plot, similar to past Jewish plots

Iraqi political analyst Muhammad Sadeq Al-Hashemi said in a Feb. 26 interview on Al-Ayam TV (Iraq) that in the 1981 thriller novel titled The Eyes of Darkness, American author Dean Koontz had written about an illness similar to the one that has spread throughout the world in the past few months.

Al-Hashemi argued that this proves that coronavirus is an American plot, saying that the goal of the plot is to reduce the world’s population.

He said that in the past 10 years, two patents have been filed in the United States for the development of virus strains with the name “corona.”

He compared this American “conspiracy” to when the Jews used blankets infected with anthrax to wipe out 86 percent of the native population in what is today the United States in order to have a real Jewish homeland.

He said the Zionist lobby similarly cleansed one-third of the population of Scotland, and that the Rothschild family has a monopoly of laboratories that develop biological and nuclear weapons. Al-Hashemi added that the Rothschilds had been the ones who decided to use nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.