More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Satellite images reveal alleged Israeli strike in Syria targeted missile factory

“The attack intended to weaken missile production in Syria, probably for Hezbollah, by harming its crucial elements,” says ImageSat International.

Sep. 14, 2020
The results of a reported Israeli airstrike on a missile-production factory in the town of al-Safira, outside Aleppo, in northern Syria on Sept.11, 2020. Credit: ImageSat International.
The results of a reported Israeli airstrike on a missile-production factory in the town of al-Safira, outside Aleppo, in northern Syria on Sept.11, 2020. Credit: ImageSat International.

Less than three days after airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo province were attributed to Israel by Syrian state news agency SANA, satellite images released by ImageSat International on Sunday showed the facility to be a missile production plant near the town of al-Safirah in northern Syria.

According to ImageSat International, which specializes in satellite-imagery analysis, the two buildings that were targeted in the strike “played a significant part in the missile production at the al-Safirah Missile Factory.”

Pictures of one building, for example, which ImageSat said likely contained a large quantity of explosives, was completely destroyed in the attack. The second building reportedly sustained significant damage.

“The attack intended to weaken missile production in Syria, probably for Hezbollah, by harming its crucial elements,” said ImageSat International.

In the early hours of Friday morning, SANA reported that the country’s air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack in Aleppo.

The report quoted sources saying that among the sites attacked was a military airport and scientific facilities operated by the Syrian army. The IDF did not comment on the reported strikes, in accordance with its policy.

Aleppo is not a common site for reported Israeli airstrikes.

Claims that Syrian air defenses intercept incoming missiles are often dismissed by regional security experts as empty boasts.

Israel has previously admitted to having launched hundreds of strikes on Iranian assets in Syria since the start of the civil war there in 2011. The assaults usually target weapons shipments to Tehran’s proxy, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, and are mounted as part of Israel’s policy to prevent Iran from gaining a larger foothold in the region.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin