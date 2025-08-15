20-year-old pleads guilty to assault on Jewish students at Ohio State

( Aug. 15, 2025 / JNS )

Timur Mamatov, 20, of Ohio, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime against two Jewish students at The Ohio State University, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday.

Court documents state that Mamatov assaulted the students outside a bar in Columbus on Nov. 10, 2023.

During an altercation, he asked the students—one of whom was wearing a chai necklace, the Hebrew word for “life”—if they were Jewish. When they answered yes, Mamatov punched one student, fracturing the victim’s jaw, while another student suffered a fractured nose during the ensuing fight.

“Mamatov admitted in court today that he assaulted victims because they were Jewish,” said Dominick Gerace II, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “No American should fear being violently attacked based on their religious beliefs. This office, along with our law-enforcement partners, will aggressively pursue violence motivated by hate.”

Mamatov faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted under the Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

The U.S. Department of Education under former President Joe Biden launched a Title VI investigation into The Ohio State University in January of 2024. A lawsuit filed in April of 2024 alleged that the school created an “antisemitic hostile environment that is now pervasive” towards Jewish and Israeli students, while also being “dismissive” of their concerns.