More than 6,000 Jewish singles attend virtual dating event

( Aug. 16, 2025 / JNS )

Some 6,747 Jewish singles took part in what may have been the world’s largest virtual dating event on the evening of Aug. 12. For an hour, they went on a combined 15,463 online dates, with many participants meeting multiple partners during the evening.

The event was organized by Partners in Torah, Aish, DateNight AI and CoronaCrush, along with 30 other groups. This year’s turnout surpassed previous records by several hundred participants and dates.

Jewish singles from around the world were matched based on preferences and location provided during registration. When mutual interest was indicated, participants could arrange a second date, either online or in person.

“The program was outstanding this year,” said Tehilla Friedland, COO of Partners in Torah and lead organizer. “Last year’s event led to dozens of long-term relationships and three marriages so far. We’re hoping to celebrate even more matches turning into lasting partnerships.”

The event proved especially meaningful for singles in remote areas. D., who hails from a small South African community, told organizers: “I’m very thankful for this opportunity. I’m looking to date seriously, but there aren’t many Jewish singles where I live.”

Added Stephanie Cemal, community manager of CoronaCrush: “It’s amazing what can be achieved when you put technology and purpose together. We’re so grateful to Aish, Partners in Torah, and our 35 other partners across the world for helping us achieve this and hosting the biggest speed dating event ever. We’re looking forward to seeing the marriages and relationships that will come from this!”

So far, 50% of the participants have confirmed that they will be going on a second date with one of their matches.



Rivkah, one of the participants from Jerusalem, told organizers after the event: “At first I didn’t know what it would be like, it was my first speed date. It was carefully planned, very relaxed, and I just enjoyed it. And I think it’s very blessed! Because what you see in a resume that is written technically, and a photo, you don’t see when you talk to the person face-to-face. It helps remove prejudices and opens your mind to other styles.”

An American participant from Chicago praised the event after meeting a match he plans to see again. “Ultimately, I was very apprehensive and worried, but was pleasantly surprised. I have had the absolute worst experiences with dating apps, so this was a breath of fresh air to actually get matched with people,” he said.

Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish, noted that “the Jewish response to hatred has always been life, and there’s no better way to build Jewish continuity than through meaningful relationships. This event gave thousands of wonderful singles the chance to meet and take the next steps toward building their futures together.”