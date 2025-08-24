More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

Israel has powerful leverage over Cairo; it should use it

Despite a peace treaty, Egypt maintains hostile military posture while relying on blue-and-white natural gas.

Aug. 24, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Israel's Leviathan gas processing rig as seen from the Dor Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, Jan. 1, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
Israel’s Leviathan gas processing rig as seen from the Dor Habonim Beach Nature Reserve, Jan. 1, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.

Officially, a peace agreement exists between Egypt and Israel. Practically, the southwestern neighbor operates as a genuine adversary.

Like in the Little Red Riding Hood story, Israelis ask Egypt, “Why do you maintain such a large army? Why is Israel its reference threat? Why did you construct tunnels and extend runways in Sinai? And what justification exists for deploying forces into the peninsula without requesting Israel’s approval and contrary to the peace agreement?”

Good answers to these questions do not exist, so particularly after Hamas’s surprise Oct. 7, 2023, onslaught, it is worth recalling the words of former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Herzi Halevi regarding the Cairo regime:

“Egypt has a large army, with advanced weaponry, with aircraft and submarines, a large quantity of tanks and infantry,” Halevi said, adding that according to current assessments, it is not considered a threat, but “this can reverse in a moment.”

In the political arena, Egypt regularly challenges Israel. This is one of the reasons it refuses to take in, even temporarily, the Gazans, or give them territory in Sinai.

It does not want this agitated population among them, but it is also convenient that they are fighting us. From President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s perspective, this kills two birds with one stone.

To this must be added the hatred toward Israel among Egyptian elites and popular classes, on social networks and in Egyptian media, and also the obstacles it places before Israel in international institutions. All this together resembles cold war more than “cold peace.”

The great paradox is that Israel has significant levers to put Egypt in its place. First, the Americans: Jerusalem has assisted Cairo many times in Washington corridors over the years. It is possible and appropriate to reverse direction and draw the U.S. Congress’s attention to what is happening.

Second, natural gas: For years Egypt has depended on Israeli gas to survive. Without it there would be widespread power outages in the country. Additionally, the Egyptian economy, which profits from the gas it purchases from Israel and sells to Europe, would lose a significant source of income if someone here flips the switch.

All this becomes doubly true after the future giant deal published last week. According to the plan, Egypt will purchase 130 billion cubic meters of gas from the Leviathan reservoir over the next 14 years, for a cumulative sum of $35 billion.

The holder of the authority to approve the signing is Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen. As a former foreign minister and as a man with sober regional vision, Cohen understands the enormous political value of this deal.

He will indeed not decide alone whether to approve it, but will do so in consultation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is clear, however, that they have a powerful lever in their hands. The question is whether they will use it.

Because the time has come to make it clear to Egypt that we’re done being taken advantage of.

One of Israel’s most urgent needs is opening an exit pipeline for the population in Gaza. The time has arrived for Israel to conduct itself like a mature state and use the economic-energy leverage at its disposal to advance this national interest.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin