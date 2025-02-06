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News   Antisemitism

Israel to cease participation in UN human rights council

Jerusalem “welcomes” U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cease U.S. involvement with the U.N. body, said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Feb. 6, 2025
Ariel Kahana
New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
New Hope Party head Gideon Sa’ar speaks during the conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem on March 7, 2021. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Wednesday that Israel will follow the example set by U.S. President Donald Trump and cease its engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council.

While neither are members of the council, both have informal observer status.

In a pointed critique, Sa’ar characterized the council as a platform that systematically undermines Israel’s diplomatic standing while failing to address genuine human rights concerns globally.

The Israeli foreign minister went on to state that the council serves as a mechanism for protecting human rights violators, enabling them to evade international scrutiny. He specifically condemned the UNHRC for “obsessively demonizing the one democracy in the Middle East—Israel,” rather than genuinely addressing global human rights challenges.

Sa’ar noted that the council has passed more than 100 resolutions against the Jewish state—more than 20% of all council resolutions, surpassing the combined total of resolutions against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela. Moreover, Israel remains the only nation regarding which the body has a dedicated agenda item, which Sa’ar said was clear evidence of institutional bias.

Sa’ar’s announcement reflects a broader strategy of challenging what Israel perceives as systemic discrimination within multilateral institutions.

This is an edited version of an article originally published by Israel Hayom.

United Nations Anti-Israel Bias
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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