Kuwaiti researcher: ‘Jews use blood of Christian children for holiday pastries’

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Feb. 26, 2019, Kuwaiti researcher Muhanna Hamad Al-Muhanna accuses the Jews of using human blood, preferably of Christian children, in the making of holiday pastries.

He further said that the Jews would destroy the moral values and economy of any country they entered, that they monopolized the slave trade, and that Hitler had decided to get rid of the Jews because they were behind movements fighting the social order and behind pornography. Al-Muhanna warned that anyone who normalizes relations with them is “a Jew like them.”

Muhanna’s channel has more than 13,000 subscribers, and the 47-minute-long video has already been viewed nearly 25,000 times.