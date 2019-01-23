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News   Antisemitism

PA hypocrisy: Demand boycott of Israeli products, but serve them at meetings

Palestinian social media has raged over the publication of a photo revealing that officials enjoyed Israeli soft drinks at a meeting at the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Employment.

Jan. 23, 2019
Palestinian Authority leaders discuss boycotting Israeli products at a meeting where Israeli orange drinks are served. Credit: Amad independent Palestinian news website, Jan. 22, 2019, (PMW)
Palestinian Authority leaders discuss boycotting Israeli products at a meeting where Israeli orange drinks are served. Credit: Amad independent Palestinian news website, Jan. 22, 2019, (PMW)

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians to boycott Israeli products and prohibits normalization in any way with Israel.

However, when it comes to its own conduct, the P.A. shows its hypocrisy.

In recent days, Palestinian social media has raged over the publication of a photo revealing that officials enjoyed Israeli soft drinks at a meeting at the P.A. Ministry of Employment:

“On Monday, a post from the official Facebook page of the P.A. Ministry of Employment regarding a meeting held in the ministry’s building, during which refreshments were served that included bottles of Israeli Tapuzina juice, was shared on social media. Following the spread of the news item and the picture, in addition to a wave of rage that it awakened, the ministry immediately removed the picture.” [Amad, independent Palestinian news website, Jan. 22, 2019]

The P.A. tells it people not to use Israeli products because they claim buying Israeli products finances Israel’s military, which then uses its weapons to fight against and kill Palestinians.

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