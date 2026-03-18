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Beth Kissileff

The homepage of the Jewish dating website SawYouAtSinai.com. Credit: SawYouAtSinai.com.
News
Meet the Jewish matchmaker-in-chief
Dec. 31, 2013
Beth Kissileff
Beth El-Kesser Israel in New Haven, Conn., has a grid-tiled photovoltaic array on its synagogue roof due to the work of Rabbi Jon-Jay Tilsen and his son, Tzvi, for Tzvi's bar mitzvah project. Credit: Beth El-Kesser Israel.
News
Sukkot: The environmental perspective
Sep. 24, 2012
Beth Kissileff
Click photo to download. Caption: The book cover for "The World Without You." Credit: Courtesy Joshua Henkin.
Jewish Life
A different take on bereavement
May. 20, 2012
Beth Kissileff
Novelist Jonathan Safran Foer is behind a newly published Haggadah, which incorporates the work of authors, not rabbis. Credit: David Shankbone.
Jewish Life
Writers—not rabbis— bring text to life in the “New American Haggadah”
Mar. 4, 2012
Beth Kissileff
Stephen Greenblatt's "The Swerve." Credit: W.W. Norton and Company.
News
Loss and recovery: Stephen Greenblatt’s “The Swerve”
Feb. 27, 2012
Beth Kissileff
Click photo to download. Caption: Nathan Englander. Credit: Christopher Peterson.
News
New Jewish-themed stories lack length, but not depth
Feb. 20, 2012
Beth Kissileff
Israeli novelist Aharon Appelfeld at the University of Pennsylvania. Credit: Kevin Walsh.
Culture and Society
Of the Making of Books: Contradictions, Acts of Kindness, Beginnings of Israel
Nov. 14, 2011
Beth Kissileff
Israeli author Amos Oz, pictured, recently came out with "Scenes from Village Life." Credit: Mariusz Kubik.
News
Introducing: ‘Of the Making of Books’
Sep. 5, 2011
Beth Kissileff