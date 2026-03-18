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Bianca Kermani

The Price Center at the University of California, San Diego. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Marginalizing womanhood and Judaism on campus
Once I became open about my support for Israel, relationships shifted. It was as if someone had etched “Zionism” on my forehead.
Dec. 5, 2019
Bianca Kermani