Elan Carr to step down as CEO of Israeli American Council

Elan Carr announced on Tuesday that he will step down as CEO of the Israeli-American Council on Sept. 30.

Carr, who has led the IAC since October 2023, said he believes it is the “right moment to seek new challenges, continue growing and explore exciting opportunities ahead.”

“I have the deepest gratitude to my colleagues in organizational leadership, the unwavering support of hundreds of supporters, the visionary generosity of the remarkable Adelson family, the dedication of thousands of volunteers and the exceptional Team IAC from whom I draw inspiration every single day,” he stated.

Carr previously served as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism during the first Trump administration and as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles County. He will remain involved with the IAC in a strategic role.

The council’s board will conduct a search for a new CEO.

Board co-chairs Tal Shuster and Avi Almozlino praised Carr’s leadership, especially following Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the subsequent global rise in antisemitism.

“Following Oct. 7, Elan led our organization with remarkable strength, vision and compassion, guiding our community through one of the most challenging periods in its history,” they stated. “His visionary outlook has helped shape the IAC into what it is today. Elan will forever be part of the IAC community.”