More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Catholic order asks appeals court to restore contraceptive mandate exemption

“With the population of seniors rapidly growing, we cannot allow a government lawsuit to stop us from carrying out our mission,” said Mother Loraine Marie Maguire of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

The historic Little Sisters of the Poor convent building in Savannah, Ga. Credit: Tom Hilton via Creative Commons.
The historic Little Sisters of the Poor convent building in Savannah, Ga. Credit: Tom Hilton via Creative Commons.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Attorneys for the Little Sisters of the Poor, a Catholic order that provides long-term and hospice care, appeared before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Tuesday, asking the court to restore a federal religious exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive coverage mandate.

The dispute dates back more than a decade, after the ACA required many employer health plans to cover contraceptives. The nuns of the order argued that complying with the mandate would violate their religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court ruled twice in the order’s favor, most recently in 2020, finding that federal agencies had authority to grant religious and moral exemptions from the mandate. But in 2025, U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania struck down the exemption rule, prompting the Little Sisters to appeal.

The Third Circuit is expected to issue a ruling later this year.

“This is our God-given mission,” said Mother Loraine Marie Maguire of the Little Sisters of the Poor. “For nearly 200 years, we have welcomed the elderly, poor and dying into our homes, and with the population of seniors rapidly growing, we cannot allow a government lawsuit to stop us from carrying out our mission.”

Mark Rienzi, president of Becket and lead counsel for the order, said he was confident the appeals court would uphold the exemption.

EXPLORE JNS
The Midtown Manhattan skyline from the One World Observatory of the Empire State Building, in New York City, April 17, 2026. Credit: Christian David via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Israeli Consulate in New York evacuated after nearby building suffers structural damage
The consulate was evacuated as a precaution after structural columns buckled at a nearby Midtown Manhattan building that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said “remains unstable.”
July 7, 2026
Elan Carr
U.S. News
Elan Carr to step down as CEO of Israeli American Council
“Following Oct. 7, Elan led our organization with remarkable strength, vision and compassion, guiding our community through one of the most challenging periods in its history,” IAC board co-chairs Tal Shuster and Avi Almozlino stated.
July 7, 2026
“The New York Times” building in Midtown Manhattan. Credit: Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Grassroots org asks Australian public commission to subpoena ‘NY Times’ over reporter leaking Jewish WhatsApp chat
The Minority Impact Coalition made the request to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion after hundreds of Australian Jews were harassed, threatened and doxxed in 2024.
July 7, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Graham Platner Getty
U.S. News
Platner campaign seeks research director amid calls for Senate candidate to withdraw
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined a growing list of Democrats urging Graham Platner to end his Maine Senate bid after he was accused of rape.
July 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan escorts U.S. President Donald Trump as Trump arrives at Etimesgut Air Base for the annual NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Erdoğan says ‘promise’ made on F-35 in Trump meeting
The U.S. president said he would lift sanctions on Turkey but was non-committal about a deal for the advanced fighter jets ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.
July 7, 2026
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of his cabinet secretaries at the North Carolina State Capitol, in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: NCDOT via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
NC governor highlights Jewish suffragist in US 250th anniversary message
Gov. Josh Stein said Gertrude Weil helped lead North Carolina’s campaign for women’s suffrage as he urged Americans to continue pursuing the nation’s founding ideals.
July 7, 2026
Mojtaba Khamenei
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Khamenei’s funeral says about the next Iran-Israel showdown
July 7, 2026 05:16 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen