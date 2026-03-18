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Bob Jacob

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Antisemitism
Cleveland Jewish News Foundation: Put papers in front of college officials
“Not all of us can protest. Not all of us can write a letter to the editor. Not everybody can go stand outside of a university president’s door,” said Mark Bogomolny, board chair of the foundation.
Feb. 10, 2025
Bob Jacob
Rabbi Aaron D. Panken. Photo courtesy of HUC-JIR/Cleveland Jewish News.
News
Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, 53, president of HUC-JIR president, killed in plane crash
May. 6, 2018
Bob Jacob