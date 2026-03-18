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Doron Almog

Advocates for people with disabilities are concerned that the wide-ranging needs of this population, as in other years, may not be adequately met. Credit: Pressmaster/Shutterstock.
Opinion
When will we become an exemplary society?
The way in which we relate to the most vulnerable among us—those with disabilities and multiple challenges—constitutes our greatest test.
Dec. 17, 2021
Doron Almog