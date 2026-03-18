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Efraim Karsh

Israel Defense Forces vehicles drive over the Awali bridge as they retreat from Lebanon on the first day of stage one of the planned retreat, Feb. 16 1985. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Column
Israel’s flight from southern Lebanon, 20 years on
One can only hope that the 20th anniversary of Israel’s rushed May 2000 evacuation will be used for genuine reflection, stocktaking, and a return to the IDF’s daring and victorious ways.
May. 24, 2020
Efraim Karsh
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi arrives at the Knesset on March 11, 2020, for coalition talks with representatives from the Blue and White Party. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
The struggle for Israel’s Jewish soul
Mar. 16, 2020
Efraim Karsh
Palestinians demonstrate in the Balata refugee camp against the policies of Scott Anderson, director of UNRWA in Judea and Samaria, Sept. 17, 2017. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
The privileged Palestinian ‘refugees’
May. 15, 2018
Efraim Karsh