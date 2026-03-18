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Eldad Beck

Ehud Barak
Analysis
Ehud Barak’s web of deception over Epstein ties unravels
The U.S. Department of Justice files debunk a conspiracy theory that sought to link Jeffrey Epstein to the Mossad.
Feb. 18, 2026
Eldad Beck
Olaf Scholz at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany, on July 6, 2017. Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
What does the future hold for Israeli-German ties?
Dec. 9, 2021
Eldad Beck
The Berlin Jewish Museum. Photo: Nathaniel Samson/ Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Better late than never
Jun. 17, 2019
Eldad Beck
Fans of Italy's SS Lazio football club caught on camera performing a fascist salute. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Is the World Jewish Congress trying to compete with the New Israel Fund?
Ahead of a conference on anti-Semitism and racism in sports, the WJC has made the curious decision to emphasize racism and discrimination against Arabs in Israel.
Jun. 3, 2019
Eldad Beck
The Reichstag building in Berlin, where the Bundestag meets. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Will it work in real life?
New German anti-BDS legislation now faces the real test: implementation.
May. 20, 2019
Eldad Beck
Israel Defense Forces paratroopers training in Poland. Credit: IDF Spokespersons Unit.
Opinion
Stop Israel-Poland ties from breaking down
Warsaw and Jerusalem have a lot to gain from maintaining a strong and stable relationship, and much to lose from giving in to populist forces.
May. 16, 2019
Eldad Beck
Opinion
It’s not just the ambassador, it’s France itself
Israel is their punching bag, like the Jews once were. And the more complicated the world becomes, the harder they hit.
May. 1, 2019
Eldad Beck
Opinion
France breaks its silence on radical Islam
With the trauma of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire still fresh, the French daily “Le Monde” has dared to break its silence on radical Islam and report that France has seen a dramatic increase in anti-Christian attacks in recent years.
Apr. 24, 2019
Eldad Beck
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Nov. 14, 2018. Credit: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.
Opinion
Trump is using the weapon he knows best: economic sanctions
Preferring to avoid military options, he is using economic sanctions to bludgeon countries and regimes that pose a threat to U.S. interests.
Apr. 23, 2019
Eldad Beck
The International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Mahmoud Abbas cannot take Israel to court
The court’s decision is perhaps one of the final nails in the coffin for a body that has been rapidly losing its international prestige.
Apr. 15, 2019
Eldad Beck
Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz speaks at the annual World Zionist Conference, in Jerusalem on Nov. 2, 2017. Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Gantz tried, and failed, to be Netanyahu
Benny Gantz’s appearance at the Munich Security Conference didn’t live up to the buzz his media people created.
Feb. 19, 2019
Eldad Beck
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