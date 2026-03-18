Eldad Beck

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
With the trauma of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire still fresh, the French daily “Le Monde” has dared to break its silence on radical Islam and report that France has seen a dramatic increase in anti-Christian attacks in recent years.