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Elie Kirshenbaum

The Nile River, Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea, contrasted by the desert nations of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Jordan, as seen from the International Space Station, June 19, 2019. Credit: NASA.
Opinion
The next frontier for Arab-Israeli normalization
Development of the Red Sea basin has virtually unlimited potential.
Jul. 4, 2022
Elie Kirshenbaum