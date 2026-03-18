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George Lindemann

George Lindemann

George Lindemann Jr. is an investor, art collector and philanthropist.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference in Miami, on April 10, 2025. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
Opinion
Support the arts, not antisemitism
Florida’s new law ensuring that taxpayers will no longer subsidize hate or discrimination must serve as a model for other states.
Jul. 2, 2025
George Lindemann