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Hillel Kofsky

Hillel Kofsky

Hillel Kofsky, a gap-year student on Aardvark Israel, who grew up in Longmeadow, Mass.

Teens at Auschwitz
Opinion
Yom Hashoah: Reminding humanity of its lowest moments
The threat of the Nazis may be gone, but their ideology to wipe out the Jewish people persists. This time, however, we can protect ourselves.
Apr. 23, 2025
Hillel Kofsky