Josh Eibelman

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
A post by the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter is another unfortunate example of the propagation of classic anti-Semitism on college campuses, ostensibly in the name of “justice” and “peace” for the Palestinian people.