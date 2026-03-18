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Josh Eibelman

A view of Cornell University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
In the midst of coronavirus, hatred of Israel persists at Cornell
A post by the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter is another unfortunate example of the propagation of classic anti-Semitism on college campuses, ostensibly in the name of “justice” and “peace” for the Palestinian people.
May. 19, 2020
Josh Eibelman
A view of Cornell University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Historical revisionism at Cornell University
Dec. 18, 2019
Josh Eibelman
A view of Cornell University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Dear, Cornell University: ‘Reject BDS and work for a better world’
Apr. 3, 2019
Josh Eibelman