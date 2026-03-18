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Marta Furlan

Khamenei, Assad
Opinion
The meeting between Assad and Khamenei: What was on the table?
With Russia occupied in Ukraine, the Syrian dictator is seeking to consolidate his friendship with Iran, something Israel should view with concern.
May. 29, 2022
Marta Furlan
Syrian fighters who have volunteered to fight in Ukraine, according to official Russian media. Credit: MEMRI.
Opinion
The implications of Russia’s gamble with Syrian fighters in Ukraine
Apr. 13, 2022
Marta Furlan