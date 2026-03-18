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Meir Indor

Opinion
Victims’ families cannot be compared to the families of murderers
In its ruling on a joint “alternative” Memorial Day ceremony, the Supreme Court cheapened the very principles it is supposed to uphold.
May. 8, 2019
Meir Indor
Israeli tanks stationed near the Israeli-Gaza border on March 27, 2019. Photo by Dudi Modan/Flash90.
Opinion
The left doesn’t learn from its prior mistakes
May. 6, 2019
Meir Indor