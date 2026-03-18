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Nathan Ashner

Pointing to an image of Theodor Herzl, Jewish journalist, playwright, political activist and founder of the modern Zionist movement. Source: Screenshot/wzo.org.il.
Opinion
Cultivating future Jewish leaders
Jewish youths will come to appreciate Israel more once they understand more of its history, and just how difficult and long the process was that resulted in the creation of the modern state.
Jul. 18, 2020
Nathan Ashner