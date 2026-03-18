More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Paula Shoyer

Two Eggplants
Jewish Life
For savoring after the seders
First, the vegetable main course. Then comes the chocolate.
Apr. 11, 2024
Paula Shoyer
Potato Latke
Features
Tapas-oriented Hanukkah: Latkes, wings and doughnuts
Nov. 15, 2021
Paula Shoyer
Granola Hamantaschen. Photo by Paula Shoyer.
Features
Healthy hamantaschen in the form of granola and gluten-free
Mar. 13, 2019
Paula Shoyer