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Phyllis Chancy Solomon

The Gaza Envelope Task Force visited the fortified Sderot Indoor Play Center on May 2, 2023. Credit: Jewish National Fund-USA.
Opinion
Experiencing rockets and resilience in Israel’s Gaza Envelope
I want the residents and surrounding communities to know how appreciative I am for the concern they showed to our group while we were under fire.
May. 2, 2023
Phyllis Chancy Solomon