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Rabbi David Ben-Nissan

The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem on May 4, 2020. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/POOL.
Opinion
Conversion cannot be taken lightly
Rather than fretting over the High Court of Justice’s ruling on non-Orthodox conversions, lawmakers should realize that the court left the door open to amending the Law of Return to reflect current practices.
Mar. 2, 2021
Rabbi David Ben-Nissan