More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Rabbi Simcha Weiser

Teaching children about the world and their place in it. Credit: Pixabay.
Opinion
A special privilege to teach our children
These are the lessons of Abraham: a good eye that does not begrudge the successes of others, gratefulness for life’s blessings, and humility drawn from wisdom amassed and passed forward.
Jul. 25, 2022
Rabbi Simcha Weiser
Survivors at the Dachau concentration camp cheer their liberation by U.S. soldiers. Credit: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration, College Park, Md.
Opinion
From Passover to the Holocaust: The ongoing Jewish story of redemption
Apr. 18, 2019
Rabbi Simcha Weiser