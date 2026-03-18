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Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau

Newly elected Israeli President Isaac Herzog at a ceremony at Beit HaNasi, the official president's residence in Jerusalem, July 7, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli President Isaac Herzog carries on a family tradition
The son of a previous president, and the grandson of the country’s first chief rabbi, he’s on a path that was paved for him by past generations.
Jul. 8, 2021
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau
The “Arbeit Macht Frei” gate at Auschwitz. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Column
The future of Holocaust remembrance
Apr. 8, 2021
Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau