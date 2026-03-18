More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Roie Yellinek

The Documentation Center Nazi Party Rallying Grounds museum in Nuremberg, Germany. Credit: Wikimedia.
Opinion
How Germans remember the Holocaust
The Documentation Center of the Nazi Party Rally Grounds museum in Nuremberg is an effort to ease the collective German memory.
Jun. 10, 2019
Roie Yellinek
Haifa Port, 2018. Credit: Zvi Roger/Haifa Municipality.
Opinion
US-Chinese competition over the Haifa port
Jan. 27, 2019
Roie Yellinek