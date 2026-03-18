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Stephen Whitfield

Adam Sandler has come a long way since releasing his ballad of young Jewish angst in 1994. Credit: EPA/MIKE NELSON.
Jewish Life
Voicing the Meaning of “The Hanukkah Song”
Dec. 9, 2012
Stephen Whitfield
March Chagall's "White Crucifixion" depicted Jesus' crucifixion with strong Jewish imagery, thereby tying the holidays of Passover and Easter even closer together. Note: This is a screen grab, not the hi-res image. The original image belongs to the Art Institute of Chicago.
Jewish Life
Chagall’s Gift
Mar. 4, 2012
Stephen Whitfield
U.S. directors and producers Joel (left) and Ethan Coen pose for photographs with US actor and cast member Michael Stuhlbarg on the red carpet as they arrive at the screening of their film, "A Serious Man" during the 4th annual Rome Film Festival in Italy on Oct. 22, 2009. Credit: EPA/Guida Montani.
Jewish Life
The Mirth of the Bar Mitzvah
Nov. 29, 2011
Stephen Whitfield