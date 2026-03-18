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Tom Nisani

The Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on Aug. 12, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90.
Opinion
The Temple Mount could be Israel’s symbol of victory
If the Israeli flag had been allowed to fly atop the Mount in 1967, the conflict might have ended then and there.
Jan. 10, 2023
Tom Nisani
Israeli security personnel escort a group of religious Jews as they visit the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City on Simchat Torah, Oct. 1, 2018. Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash90.
Opinion
Nothing can justify discrimination against Jews on the Temple Mount
Dec. 25, 2022
Tom Nisani