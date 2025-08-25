Avert a hostile takeover of the Democratic Party

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Low voter turnout in local primary and general elections has allowed a determined and militant group of outsiders to infiltrate and effectively the takeover the Democratic Party’s political machinery in certain cities.

The most striking recent example is in New York City, where state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), won the Democratic Party mayoral primary, with fewer than 470,000 first-round votes out of the slightly more than 1.07 million votes cast. To put this in perspective, more than 3 million registered Democrats reside in New York City, with a total of approximately 5 million registered voters.

This means that Mamdani secured the Democratic Party nomination with less than 15.7% of registered Democrats actually voting for him in the first round. (New York City has ranked-choice voting and depending on the outcome of the first round, it may go into additional rounds of voting.) In the last mayoral election in 2021, approximately 23% of the registered voters participated.

While the DSA doesn’t style itself as a political party, its organized cadres reportedly played a critical role in Mamdani’s primary victory. The equivalent of party discipline is a requirement for endorsement by the DSA. Indeed, candidates for office are often chosen from among active DSA members. They are viewed as being part of a slate and are required to coordinate. The agenda to be followed is the one developed by the DSA. Loyalty to the DSA is demanded. For example, a candidate for the New York City Council seeking DSA endorsement must agree not to travel to Israel as a condition of that support.

The resolution passed at the DSA’s National Convention earlier this month is even more sinister. It requires explicit support for so-called resistance against Israel. Adherence to the BDS movement is presumed and is a condition for DSA endorsement. It also allows for the revoking of endorsements if a candidate fails to support BDS and for expelling those who make statements that Israel has a right to defend itself, who equate anti-Zionism with antisemitism, provide or vote to provide material aid to Israel or give a donation to the Jewish National Fund. The resolution is a detailed, veritable anti-Israel and antisemitic screed.

Is it any wonder that Mamdani won’t denounce the slogan “globalize the intifada” or anti-Zionism as a euphemism for antisemitism?

Similarly, there is his failure to condemn Hamas for its terrorist invasion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, choosing instead to criticize Israel on Oct. 8; as well as his invoking of the “genocide” blood libel against Israel and his support for BDS. His brand is toxic to a majority of Jewish and other Americans, who also oppose his calls to defund the New York City Police Department and his embrace of Marxist policies.

Shockingly, traditional Democratic leaders are not vocally opposing Mamdani. They may not publicly endorse him, but they are not actively opposing him, either. This is most troublesome because it is having a chilling effect on grassroots Democrats, who might otherwise readily organize with the proper leadership to defeat Mamdani and his ilk.

Some leaders are even trying to please Mamdani’s constituency. They purport to be pro-Israel, but they qualify their remarks somewhat. Even more insidious are those who embrace the abhorrent genocide rhetoric in certain settings to please the audience, and then walk it back when confronted. The duplicity of these fair-weather friends is galling.

The solution, in practice, does not lie in shouting at politicians and lecturing them about taking a moral stand, or ignoring the danger and hoping it will just pass. It lies in the ballot box.

Yes, we must engage with politicians and debate the issues. Ultimately, though, we must also get out the vote. We must demonstrate in no uncertain terms that we are not just a silent majority. We must be a genuine voting bloc that can and will make a difference.

Voting is not only a privilege; it’s a sacred duty. Educate your family, friends and neighbors about the issues and how important it is to vote. Organization is also a valuable tool in getting out the vote and making it count. The stakes are high.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.