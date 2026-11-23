Honored with the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize at Bar-Ilan University, the Holocaust historian speaks to JNS about Jewish pride, rising antisemitism and why defending the truth sometimes means defending the rights of those who deny it.
“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic,” Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference, told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”
Honored with the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize at Bar-Ilan University, the Holocaust historian speaks to JNS about Jewish pride, rising antisemitism and why defending the truth sometimes means defending the rights of those who deny it.
“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic,” Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference, told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”