Jian Zhao, an active-duty U.S. Army sergeant, pleaded guilty in federal court in Oregon on Monday to conspiring to sell sensitive military information to buyers in China.

Zhao, 37, was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, where he held a security clearance as a battery supply sergeant. He was arrested at his home in Lacey, Wash., on March 6, 2025.

On Monday, he waived his right to a grand jury indictment and pleaded guilty to one conspiracy count.

Karin Immergut, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, accepted his plea.

Prosecutors said that Zhao used his cellphone to photograph restricted military records on Army exercises, communications networks and missile systems. They also said he shared excerpts from manuals for the high-mobility artillery rocket system and was paid thousands of dollars by overseas buyers for military materials.

In one instance, on July 16, 2024, Zhao offered a WeChat user based in China “unclassified and secret” hard drives and denied knowing what they contained. “Your buyer needs intelligence, right?” he told the user.

He sold the hard drives to the user for $10,000, according to court filings.

The scheme ran from about November 2021 until March 2025, after Ruoyu Duan, a former soldier from Hillsboro, Ore., recruited Zhao and other active-duty personnel and helped arrange payments from buyers in China, prosecutors said.

Duan pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy charge in September.

Under Zhao’s plea agreement , he will forfeit $17,500 and give up any claim to the roughly $30,000 in cash seized during the investigation.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for March 1, 2027.