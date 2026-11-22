The key to a successful emergency response lies in routine collaboration among agencies, which translates into a coordinated plan during a crisis, Yaniv Elzam, head of the IDF Home Front Medical Department, told JNS on Wednesday.

Elzam spoke to JNS at the seventh biennial International Conference on Preparedness & Response to Emergencies & Disasters (IPRED), a multidisciplinary conference bringing together experts from Israel and around the world to discuss and demonstrate national preparedness for war and mass-casualty incidents.

Held in collaboration with Israel’s Health Ministry, IPRED brought together more than 30 countries and approximately 200 participants.

During the emergency preparedness exercise at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Nov. 18, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

“The objective is to connect all the organizations involved in disaster medical response around the world and provide a platform to share intelligence, learn and teach, both theoretically and practically. The first two days, held in Tel Aviv, focused on knowledge-sharing. The third day consisted of a two-part exercise designed to take all the discussions and knowledge gained over the previous two days and see how they translate into practice in the field,” Elzam told JNS.

He described the first part of the exercise as a demonstration of capabilities amid the challenges posed by an emergency mass-casualty event. It focused on treating the wounded in the field, evacuating casualties from a collapsed building following a direct hit, identifying the wounded and responding to hazardous materials.

The second part of the day took place at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, where participants addressed a scenario involving an attack on the hospital.

“The various emergency response organizations, including the Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom, the police and ZAKA, among others, worked together, with the Home Front Command serving as the integrator of all the agencies. The idea is to arrive at the scene of an emergency ready to work together, rather than getting to know one another for the first time,” he said.

Elzam said the gathering yielded two key conclusions. First, intelligence is not concentrated within a single organization or country, and there is always an opportunity to learn from others and identify ways to improve. Second, routine collaboration in the field provides the greatest advantage during emergencies.