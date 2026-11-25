Aija Mayrock has built an impressive career telling stories. The American bestselling author, poet and social-media creator has amassed millions of followers through educational videos covering everything from mental health and technology to culture and identity.

She has also attracted public attention for her relationship with Palestinian-Israeli content creator Nas Daily (Nuseir Yassin), which has drawn both support and criticism online because of their different cultural and religious backgrounds. But beyond her online profile, Mayrock is increasingly using her platform to explore a subject deeply personal to her: Jewish identity. Through her latest project, Jews Around the World, she is documenting Jewish communities across the globe while reconnecting with her heritage.

For much of her life, Mayrock struggled with her Jewish identity. Growing up in a community with few Jews, she describes herself as being rather “self-hating for many years.”

“I was part of very leftist, very progressive circles in New York in college. And I never talked about Israel, never talked about my Jewish identity,” she recalled in an interview with Israel Hayom.

This began to change however during the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas, following the events in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Mayrock found herself increasingly isolated from the progressive circles she had been part of. Friends she had known from college suddenly stopped speaking to her. “I lost all those friends. They just stopped speaking to me,” she shared.

The experience brought home something her father had told her repeatedly over the years: “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Zionist Jew, an anti-Zionist Jew, a secular Jew, a religious Jew. At the end of the day, for the people that hate Jews, you’re a Jew.”

The shift in her identity became even more pronounced after Oct. 7, 2023. At the time, Mayrock was studying for her MBA at Columbia University. Listening to conversations on campus, she was confronted with claims that Jews were “white colonizers that colonized Israel.”

“I started realizing, wait, I know that’s not true. But I don’t know why that’s not true,” she said. For Mayrock, the experience exposed what she saw as a significant gap in Jewish education, particularly when it came to Jewish history, culture and peoplehood. “There has been such a failure, I believe, in Jewish education in the more cultural, peoplehood, historical sense,” she said.

Through her project, Mayrock aims to address this gap, both to better understand her own identity and to give younger generations, Jews and non-Jews alike, a stronger understanding of Jewish history. Around Oct. 7, 2023, she flew to Tunisia and filmed her first video about the country’s Jewish community. That video became the beginning of “Jews Around the World,” a series that has since accumulated more than 100 million views.

“I like to tell stories that are in places where people would not think there are Jews,” she explained. Rather than concentrating on familiar Jewish communities in Europe, Mayrock seeks out communities in less expected corners of the world. “I want to change the perception of how people view Jews and how Jews view themselves,” she said, adding that “that’s why I try to pick places that are more unsuspecting.”

She is also deliberate about the kind of stories she tells. “I try to pick stories that are positive, educational and historical.”

‘I’m in love with our vitality and our resilience’

A central motivation behind the series is Mayrock’s desire to tell a different kind of Jewish story. Growing up, she felt that Jewish stories focused overwhelmingly on persecution and suffering, leaving little room for the richness of Jewish culture and history. “As a Jewish American, I really was raised with stories of Jewish trauma, but not stories of the beauty and the resilience and the light of Judaism,” she said.

She believes this imbalance can make it difficult for younger Jews to develop a positive connection to their heritage. “If the only stories you hear are of the very real trauma, then why would you want to be part of this group that you’re born into?” she asked. “You have to hear the other side in order to feel like, wow, I’m in love with our vitality and our resilience.”

Through her travels, Mayrock has learned a lot about the Diaspora. Despite the geographical and cultural differences between the communities she has visited, she has been struck by their similarities.

“No matter where I have gone, no matter what country, no matter what culture, the culture is very much the same,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re in Asia, in the Middle East, in South America, the way that it [Jewish culture] has adapted to these places. Yes, it’s blended and mixed in really beautiful ways, but it’s kind of stayed pretty much consistent with so many similarities.”

The experience has transformed her relationship with her own identity. “The project has made me so deeply proud of my identity because I know what we are as a people. I’ve seen it all over the world. I’ve seen different stories. I’ve seen it in different colors and places.

“When you know your history, you know where you’re going,” she added. “And so for me, it was life changing.”

‘There’s nothing worse than hiding your identity’

Jewish identity is just one of several subjects Mayrock explores through her online content. She also covers mental health, technology and AI. An author and poet, she began her career writing and publishing two bestselling books, the first written when she was a teenager. Her platform gives her the freedom to explore a wide range of subjects that interest her, across different formats.

“I like to make videos about things that really interest me and excite me, because I think when you don’t, it’s very obvious. And when you do, it’s very obvious that you care so deeply about it.”

She has learned not to let the possibility of losing professional opportunities dictate what she chooses to share. “Ultimately, you find your people, and they find you,” she said, adding, “I realized if I stay true to my voice, then it will come together because I’m being truthful to myself.”

For Mayrock, that means refusing to hide her Jewish identity again. “There’s nothing worse than hiding your identity. Like I had done that for years. And there is no worse and no more lonely feeling than that.”

A different side of Israel

Mayrock is currently in Israel, working on producing content. Some videos she is working on focus on Israeli health and biotechnology companies, while others explore communities beyond the Jewish population, including Muslims, Christians, African Hebrew Israelites and Samaritans.

“I wanted to show the other side of Israel that a lot of people, especially in the U.S., don’t know about,” she explained.

Although her boyfriend, Nas Daily, is also known for his travel-focused storytelling, Mayrock says “Jews Around the World” is her own project. Nevertheless, she says she has learned a lot from him, through their relationship. “Learning from him has been like an incredible masterclass because he’s obviously so good at what he does.”

Ultimately, Mayrock hopes her videos will introduce people to communities and histories that are too often overlooked, while she continues to discover what being Jewish means to her.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.