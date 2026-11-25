Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat who is widely considered a potential presidential candidate, said on Tuesday that he won’t opt the state into the federal education tax credit program.

The program, which is part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed last year, allows residents to receive a tax credit up to $1,700, or $3,400 per couple, for contributing to eligible charities that provide K-12 scholarships if the state opts into the program. States have until Jan. 1 to opt in to be eligible.

Pritzker stated that “at a time when public school education needs investments more than ever, we should not siphon money from public schools for private education—especially as the Trump administration’s policies decimate education.”

“We have a responsibility to do right by all of our students,” he said. “Taxpayer funding should not subsidize donations to private schools that could discriminate based on religion, sexual orientation or other characteristics.”

He added that U.S. President Donald Trump “created this voucher program to lure states into allowing individual donors to benefit from contributions to Scholarship Granting Organizations.”

Pritzker’s decision comes after Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, reversed her predecessor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to opt the state into the program.

More than 30 states have entered into the program, according to the White House’s website , which still lists Virginia as a participating state. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, opted her state in.

Sydney Altfield, CEO of the Teach Coalition, an initiative of the Orthodox Union, stated that “Illinois just opted its own kids out of real educational help.”

“The Federal Scholarship Tax Credit could have generated nearly $2 billion in scholarships for Illinois students in public and nonpublic schools,” she said. “Families could have used those scholarships to pay for tutoring, books, learning materials, services for students with disabilities or Jewish day school tuition.”

The coalition is “disappointed that Gov. Pritzker turned this opportunity into a partisan fight,” she said.

“As other governors make their decisions, we hope they put kids before politics,” Altfield said.

The Illinois Education Association, a union that has decried the tax credit program, said that it was “thrilled and thankful.”

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, told JNS previously that the OU was “disappointed with Gov. Spanberger’s announcement that she intends to not have Virginia’s students and families benefit from the federal scholarship tax credit.”

“No matter the misleading statements of some in the media and elsewhere, this program is not a ‘voucher,’ nor will it only benefit private schools,” he told JNS previously. “It opens the door to millions of dollars in private donations that can benefit students in public, private and parochial schools at no cost to Virginia’s budget.”