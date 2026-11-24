Netanyahu, Kushner hold ‘substantive’ call to advance humanitarian support for Gaza, official tells JNS
The official told JNS that the two “agreed the sides will continue to work together” amidst “preparations for the winter.”
(Nov. 24, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jared Kushner had a “substantive conversation” Tuesday evening, according to a senior Israeli official.
The official told JNS that Netanyahu and Kushner, “discussed humanitarian support for Gaza and preparations for the winter.”
Kushner is a founding member and Gaza Executive Board member of the Board of Peace, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Trump’s son-in-law.
The leaders “agreed that the sides will continue to work together to advance these issues,” the official said.