Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jared Kushner had a “substantive conversation” Tuesday evening, according to a senior Israeli official.

The official told JNS that Netanyahu and Kushner, “discussed humanitarian support for Gaza and preparations for the winter.”

Kushner is a founding member and Gaza Executive Board member of the Board of Peace, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Trump’s son-in-law.

The leaders “agreed that the sides will continue to work together to advance these issues,” the official said.