As Iran attacks, world leaders express support for Israel

( April 13, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. is committed to upholding the Jewish state’s security, President Joe Biden reiterated on Saturday.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon,” read a statement from the White House.

“His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran,” the statement continued.

Iran dispatched hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles from its territory towards Israel on Saturday night, in a much-anticipated response to the April 1 killing of several IRGC officers in Syria.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “strongly” denounced the “unacceptable” attack, describing it as “an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security.”

The EU strongly condemns the unacceptable Iranian attack against Israel.



This is an unprecedented escalation and a grave threat to regional security. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 13, 2024

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday night condemned the Iranian regime’s “reckless” attack on Israel.

“Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard,” Sunak wrote in a statement posted to X.

The British premier vowed to “continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq.

“Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed,” Sunak wrote.

Read my statement on the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. pic.twitter.com/xeuR3cd3kG — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 13, 2024

France also condemned “in the strongest terms” the Islamic Republic’s attack against Israel.

“By deciding on such an unprecedented action, Iran is taking a new step in its destabilizing actions and taking the risk of a military escalation,” French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné wrote on X.

“France reaffirms its commitment to Israel’s security and reinforces its solidarity,” he added.

La France condamne avec la plus grande fermeté l’attaque déclenchée par l’Iran contre Israël.



En décidant d’une telle action sans précédent, l’Iran franchit un nouveau pallier dans ses actions de déstabilisation et prend le risque d’une escalade militaire.



1/2 — Stéphane Séjourné (@steph_sejourne) April 13, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “unequivocally” condemned the “Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region.”

Canada unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks against Israel – and the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region. My statement:https://t.co/Di77xELVjR — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 13, 2024

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres also “strongly condemn[ed] the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities. I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation. I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East,” he said.