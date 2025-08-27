California school district passes resolution to designate Oct 7 as day of remembrance

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

The Board of Education of the Beverly Hills Unified School District approved on Tuesday a resolution to combat antisemitism in the California district’s public schools through “education, awareness, remembrance and support.”

The resolution recognizes May as Jewish American Heritage Month and requires each school to display the Israeli flag throughout the month. It also establishes Oct. 7 as a day of remembrance and commits to educating “students and staff of the factual events that have occurred on Oct. 7, 2023.”

It will also commemorate the annually recognized Holocaust Remembrance Day and International Holocaust Remembrance Day through age-appropriate instruction and reflection at all schools in the district.

Through the resolution, the district also commits to providing professional development for staff and education opportunities for students to not only learn Jewish history, but be equipped to prevent and respond to antisemitism and hate-based behavior through the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.