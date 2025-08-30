Canada must ‘do more to eliminate evil’ attacks on Jews

( Aug. 30, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel on Saturday urged the Canadian government to “do more to eliminate evil” antisemitic crimes, speaking in the wake of the police-confirmed hate-driven stabbing of a Jewish woman in Ottawa earlier in the week.

“This is antisemitism in Canada in 2025: brazen, violent and carried out in broad daylight,” Haskel tweeted.

“I stand with Canada’s Jewish community,” she continued. “Enough excuses—antisemitism must be confronted relentlessly by those with the power to stamp it out.”

— Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) August 29, 2025



This is antisemitism in Canada in 2025: brazen, violent, and carried out in broad daylight.



— Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) August 29, 2025

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) on Friday said that following a thorough investigation, the incident on Aug. 27 is being considered a “hate-motivated crime.”

It further stated, “Multiple units, including the West Criminal Investigations Unit and the Hate and Bias Crime Unit, are involved in the investigation. 71-year-old Joseph Rooke, of Cornwall, has been charged with aggravated assault and possessing a dangerous weapon.”

The Ottawa Police Service noted that it is in contact with leaders of the Jewish community and that directives have been issued to officers to heighten security in areas with a strong Jewish presence.

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 29, 2025



The OPS continues its investigation into the stabbing that occurred on August 27 at a grocery store in the 1900 block of Baseline Road.



After a thorough investigation, this incident is considered a hate-motivated… pic.twitter.com/DY1f7pr0vF — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 29, 2025

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday called the attack “senseless” and “deeply disturbing.”

“My thoughts are with [the victim], her family and Ottawa’s Jewish community, and my support is with law enforcement as they work to swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice,” he said.

In April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with Carney following remarks in which the Canadian appeared to agree with a protester who accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

“Canada has always sided with civilization. So should Mr. Carney,” Netanyahu posted on X. “But instead of supporting Israel, a democracy fighting a just war with just means against the barbarians of Hamas, he attacks the only Jewish state.”

Haskel told JNS in July that Carney’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations in September will only serve to embolden Hamas terrorists.

“Any unilateral recognition by Canada of a Palestinian state is rewarding Hamas with a state after they committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” said the Toronto-born minister.

Ottawa’s decision is “completely shameful whilst Hamas still holds [48] hostages in the most horrific conditions,” she added.

— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 29, 2025



To Canada’s… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 29, 2025

The Jewish woman was stabbed on Wednesday at a Loblaws supermarket in the 1900 block of Baseline Road in Ottawa that houses a well-known kosher section.

Rooke’s social media posts “leave little doubt as to the motive behind the attack,” B’nai Brith Canada wrote in a statement. They included passages such as: “Jews have become insidious in governments, businesses, media conglomerates and educational institutions in order to do what they do better than anyone else. Jews are the world’s masters of propaganda, gaslighting, demonization, demagoguery and outright lying,” according to the rights group.

Earlier in August, Montreal police arrested a 27-year-old suspect in connection with an assault on a Jewish father in front of his two children in the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, police announced on Aug. 11.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, when the victim arrived at Dickie-Moore Park with his young girls, according to police. The suspect, who was in the park’s splash-pad area, allegedly approached the victim and sprayed him with the contents of his water bottle.

According to police, the victim tried to speak with the suspect, who then proceeded to push him to the ground, punched him several times in the face and kneed him before fleeing on foot.