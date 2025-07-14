Canadian indigenous leaders call to cancel Kneecap gigs over support for Hamas, Hezbollah

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

A group of Canadian indigenous leaders is urging the cancellation of shows featuring the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap.

“Kneecap has outwardly supported antisemitism, genocide and the indiscriminate murder of civilians,” reads a letter signed by nine indigenous leaders in Canada, according to a report Saturday in the National Post. “Allowing them to play in Canada would be a stain on our country’s reputation.”

The Belfast-based trio have been staunch supporters of the Palestinians and vocal critics of Israel.

Kneecap member Mo Chara was charged with a terrorism offense in the U.K. last month for allegedly waving the flag of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah at a concert last year, leading to a string of performance cancellations. The rapper, who wore a keffiyeh to court, has been released on bail.

Kneecap has four October shows planned for Canada—two each in Toronto and Vancouver. All four shows are sold out.