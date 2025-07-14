Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Canadian indigenous leaders call to cancel Kneecap gigs over support for Hamas, Hezbollah

"Allowing them to play in Canada would be a stain on our country’s reputation."

JNS Staff
Mo Chara (left) and other members of the Kneecap band. Credit: Courtesy of Kneecap.
(July 14, 2025 / JNS)

A group of Canadian indigenous leaders is urging the cancellation of shows featuring the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap.

“Kneecap has outwardly supported antisemitism, genocide and the indiscriminate murder of civilians,” reads a letter signed by nine indigenous leaders in Canada, according to a report Saturday in the National Post. “Allowing them to play in Canada would be a stain on our country’s reputation.”

The Belfast-based trio have been staunch supporters of the Palestinians and vocal critics of Israel.

Kneecap member Mo Chara was charged with a terrorism offense in the U.K. last month for allegedly waving the flag of the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah at a concert last year, leading to a string of performance cancellations. The rapper, who wore a keffiyeh to court, has been released on bail.

Kneecap has four October shows planned for Canada—two each in Toronto and Vancouver. All four shows are sold out.

