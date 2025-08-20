Chabad of Poland hosts third annual Jewish summer retreat

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

For the third summer in a row, Chabad of Poland is hosting Ukrainian Jews for a two-week retreat aimed at providing respite, healing and hope to families displaced by the ongoing conflict.

This year’s program, held in Krakow in partnership with the Jewish community of Kamianske, is led by Rabbi Levi and Dina Stambler of Chabad of Kamianske. The retreat is structured to engage participants of all ages, from young children to seniors.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Chabad of Poland has offered emergency housing, kosher meals, medical care, legal aid, education, childcare and spiritual support to tens of thousands of Ukrainian Jews. The summer retreat has become a central part of this effort.

Activities are designed with attention to both developmental needs and emotional well-being, and Ukrainian-speaking staff are trained to support families affected by trauma.

The youngest set in a class offered as part of a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland.

For young children, the retreat provides a structured daily routine full of creativity, play and gentle learning. Activities include storytelling, Jewish-themed crafts, outdoor play, music and baking workshops, all within a nurturing and familiar environment.

Older children and teenagers take part in more immersive experiences that blend education, creativity and peer connection. They explore Krakow’s Jewish quarter, including visits to the Remuh Synagogue and historic cemetery, and learn about the region’s Jewish heritage. Team games, group challenges, Jewish songs and discussions on identity and values are designed to foster resilience and pride.

“We have developed this program knowing that healing does not look the same for everyone,” said Rabbi Stambler. “Younger children need safety and play. Teenagers need meaning and belonging. Parents and grandparents need a space to reconnect and reflect. Our goal is to meet each person where they are and give them the tools to move forward.”

For adults, including parents and grandparents, the retreat offers learning sessions based on Torah texts and Jewish history, covering topics such as Jewish continuity, Israel as a spiritual homeland, and the strength of intergenerational faith. Family-oriented activities, including challah baking and Jewish music workshops, provide shared experiences that bridge generations and help restore the sense of unity many families have lost due to the war.

Women bake challah during a summer experience in Poland for 200 Jewish Ukrainians from Aug. 15-27, 2024. Credit: R. Vilenskyi/Chabad of Poland.

“This isn’t just a children’s program,” said Chabad of Poland co-director Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler. “It is a place where entire families come together to breathe, to laugh and to remember what it feels like to be whole. A grandfather seeing his grandchild dance to a Hebrew song, a mother watching her child learn about Jewish history with pride, these are moments of profound healing.”

Alongside educational and spiritual programming, participants have taken part in a variety of recreational outings. The group visited interactive museums, explored Wawel Castle Park, toured Kazimierz, and enjoyed a sunset boat ride on the Vistula River. They also visited an amusement park, explored a science-themed outdoor museum, and are preparing for a festive Shabbat with a challah baking workshop.

“This is our third year hosting this retreat and each time we see more clearly how deeply needed it is,” said Chabad of Poland co-director Rabbi Mayer Stambler. “We are not just responding to a crisis. We are helping people reclaim their Jewish lives and their sense of the future. This program reaches everyone, from toddlers to great-grandparents, with the message that they are part of something enduring and meaningful.”