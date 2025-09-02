Coldplay singer invites Israeli fans onstage – then welcomes ‘people from Palestine’

( Sept. 2, 2025 / Israel Hayom )

A viral video of two Israeli concertgoers being called onstage during Sunday’s performance by the British band Coldplay at London’s Wembley Stadium has gone viral due to singer Chris Martin’s reaction to discovering their nationality.

After he brought them onto the stage, Martin asked the pair, named Avia and Tal, where they were from. When the women answered “Israel,” there were mixed reactions from the crowd, while the performer showed visible unease.

“Okay, well listen—I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans, and I am treating you as equal humans on earth, regardless of where you come from or don’t come from,” said Martin. “Although it’s controversial, maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine because… out of the belief that we’re all equal humans,” the singer added, drawing cheers from concertgoers.

“Thank you for being here, I’m very happy to see you, look at your beautiful green eyes,” Martin said to one of the Israeli attendees.

Speaking with Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, one woman admitted to feeling uncertain about taking the stage and revealing her Israeli identity to the enormous crowd.

“There was a split second that we considered saying we are from Malta, and then I said ‘Israel,'” she told the broadcaster. “We couldn’t and didn’t want to lie. It was a bit scary that 90,000 people know we are from Israel, but we said it.”

Martin has been heavily scrutinized on social media after the video went viral for his “politically correct” response. “Chris Martin, what the hell was this?” Jewish philanthropist Ari Ackerman said in an Instagram video. “Are you saying you’re happy to see these two women despite their nationality? Are you saying it’s controversial to simply be a citizen of Israel? Are Israelis supposed to be grateful you see them as humans?”

In an X post that received over 200,000 views, avid Coldplay fan Yaron Samid wrote, “This was a tactless misstep that further tears people apart and deeply hurts some of your most loyal fans. I hope you can take a quiet moment to look back at your choice of words and realize they came from a place of growing prejudice against Israeli people that have been drawn into a war they never asked for.”

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 massacre sparked the Gaza war, Coldplay performances have periodically touched on the conflict, especially during European tours.

At a July show this year, Martin highlighted an Israeli flag held by fans while mentioning he had seen a Palestinian flag at the prior night’s concert.

“Yesterday, we had a beautiful Palestinian flag, today we have an Israeli flag. So we welcome all people. Thank you, my brothers and sisters. It makes me happy that both groups can come,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.